Poverello House to break ground on expansion project

The current storage is just under 10-thousand square feet and houses dry goods furniture and appliances.

The current storage is just under 10-thousand square feet and houses dry goods furniture and appliances. Frozen items are stored partially in the kitchens walk-in freezer, but the rest is stored off site.The new 19-thousand square foot facility will be all metal and insulated -- featuring on site commercial grade refrigeration and freezing units, adequate shelving and easy access for the public to donate.The new facility doesn't just mean improved food storage. The goal is to more than double the 1,600 meals per day they already serve.The $2.5 million project will also spruce up the east side of campus and include new sheds, renovations to the village and Community of Hope. When complete, the it will shelter more than one hundred clients each night.They hope to open October of this year, just in time for the holidays.