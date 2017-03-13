FRESNO

Poverello House to break ground on expansion project

EMBED </>More News Videos

The current storage is just under 10-thousand square feet and houses dry goods furniture and appliances. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The current storage is just under 10-thousand square feet and houses dry goods furniture and appliances. Frozen items are stored partially in the kitchens walk-in freezer, but the rest is stored off site.

The new 19-thousand square foot facility will be all metal and insulated -- featuring on site commercial grade refrigeration and freezing units, adequate shelving and easy access for the public to donate.

The new facility doesn't just mean improved food storage. The goal is to more than double the 1,600 meals per day they already serve.

EMBED More News Videos

The current storage is just under 10-thousand square feet and houses dry goods furniture and appliances.



The $2.5 million project will also spruce up the east side of campus and include new sheds, renovations to the village and Community of Hope. When complete, the it will shelter more than one hundred clients each night.

They hope to open October of this year, just in time for the holidays.
Related Topics:
societyfresnohomelessFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Multiple vehicle crash causing major delays on SB HWY 99 in Fresno
Police arrest a gang member with a sawed off shotgun in Southwest Fresno
Police arrest man waiving gun on Fresno streets
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Dog who lost litter nurses orphaned puppies
Craft Beer Crawl draws hundreds to Old Town Clovis
Coalinga mayor says city real estate booming after commercial cannabis growing approved
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
More Society
Top Stories
Multiple vehicle crash causing major delays on SB HWY 99 in Fresno
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Coalinga mayor says city real estate booming after commercial cannabis growing approved
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Show More
Suspected car thief arrested in Fresno
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
More News
Top Video
Large pothole along Highway 99 causes car damage, traffic delays in Fresno
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
More Video