GAS PRICES

Prepare to pay more at the pump

EMBED </>More Videos

The state's tax on gasoline and diesel fuel is going up on Wednesday to raise money for road repair. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The state's tax on gasoline and diesel fuel is going up on Wednesday to raise money for road repair. Drivers will pay an extra 12 cents per gallon for fuel and 20 cents per gallon for diesel.

The impact is pretty widespread the tax will hit farmers, their workers, and the daily driver. Not a lot people are excited about it but a few see the upside.

The search for gas prices under three dollars a gallon brings a lot of drivers to this Arco station in West Central Fresno.

Jesse Limon drives a small car. It uses less fuel and he is not too concerned about the changes coming, November first with the gas tax increase.

"If it's to build the roads, to have better roads then yeah, it's a good idea," said Limon.

The state hopes an extra 12 cents a gallon for gas and 20 cents a gallon for diesel will pull in 52 billion dollars over the next decade for those road repairs and public transit.

Some people are skeptical about the plan.

The ag industry is concerned about the cost of diesel and there is a campaign to repeal the tax.

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says higher fuel prices will make the state less competitive with food prices. He says it will take more money to grow crops, more money to send them to the market and field workers will have to pay more money to drive to work.

"This is a cost that agriculture can not pass on -- it's something that they obviously have to absorb in their operations but it's a cost that other parts of the world, other parts of our nation don't have to deal with," Jacobsen.

Back at the Arco Limon says his solution is a compact car but it might not help him escape the increase in vehicle registration fees. Depending on the value of the car they will go up anywhere from 25 to 175 dollars.
As far as gas prices go we will not see much of a change, at first, the tax will cancel out, saving we usually get from the less expensive winter blend of fuel.

Next year, in the spring, is when we should see a significant jump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygas pricescaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GAS PRICES
Gas and registration fees to go up after Governor Brown approves Senate Bill 1
Get ready to pay an additional 12 cents a gallon at the pump in California
California is one of 7 states increasing gas taxes on July 1st
Valley Ag groups critical of diesel tax hike included in plan to fix CA roads
More gas prices
SOCIETY
How your input can improve the FAX Bus service
100 calories of Halloween candy/watching your treats total
People gathered in Sanger to raise money for a Las Vegas shooting victim from the Central Valley
Girl Scout received honors for creating an art guide for Downtown Fresno
More Society
Top Stories
Former second in command of Fresno's Police Department is not getting an acquittal, or a new trial
Plane crashes south of Easton in Fresno County
Monday marked 80 years since the flagpole was planted and Old Glory waved over the airport
Police say the men distracted employees to take thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from different jewelry stores
How your input can improve the FAX Bus service
The jury is now deliberating the fate of a man on trial for shooting and killing his brother's girlfriend
Fresno State received a large donation to expand the engineering department
Clinton Avenue overpass to open this week
Show More
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
US court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
Tulare Regional Medical Center is officially closed, but the committee says they are doing everything in their power to re-open it as soon as possible
SoCal couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents in Mueller probe
More News
Top Video
Side Hustles
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
Manafort, Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
ID theft materials found in suspect's car, Visalia Police say
More Video