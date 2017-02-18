FRESNO

Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall

The march was aimed to bring awareness to undocumented immigrants now living in fear of being deported due to recent ICE raids in other cities. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno protesters joined efforts across the country and demonstrated in front of City Hall.

The march was aimed to bring awareness to undocumented immigrants now living in fear of being deported due to recent ICE raids in other cities.

The group "We are Fresno" advocated on their message that immigrants are a major contributor to society and that Fresno should be a sanctuary for all.

"It's not a meaningless cause. This is for countless neighbors of ours that are in fear because of the policies in our cities, in our nation," protestor Christina Quintanilla said. "They're feeling a lot of fear. And as people, as neighbors, we want to stand with them today."

Demonstrators said they wanted to send a message to Mayor Lee Brand to listen to stories of those living in the community so that he could declare Fresno as a sanctuary city.
