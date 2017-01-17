FRESNO COUNTY

Progress marches on as news homes spring up throughout a growing Clovis
EMBED </>More News Videos

The sounds of progress is ringing loudly in a neighborhood north of highway 168-- but this progress is not on a slow march. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The sounds of progress is ringing loudly in a neighborhood north of highway 168-- but this progress is not on a slow march. Clovis handed out more than 1,000 permits for new single family homes in 2016-- more than its much larger neighbor, Fresno.

"Certainly the industry has picked up. We've seen quite a bit of development going on, but it doesn't appear to be crazy," said Dwight Kroll, Clovis Planning Director.

Kroll said the growth is above average, but it meets city planning goals for high quality-- from the Loma Vista area way out east to the new Leo Wilson Homes in the Northeast.

Old ranch homes once sat on five-acre plots, but Wilson plans to put about 15 in the same space. Commercial development could follow nearby.

"We don't really get a lot of complaints about the growth of our community, I think because we've had a real balanced growth over the years," said Kroll.

But there are complaints and in one community, there's a holdout too. One man refused to sell his property to Wilson. He told us he moved out here 30 years ago to get away from city life and now it's surrounding him against his will.

Harlan Ranch grew up nearby, and then Dewolf was extended past his property.

He said it's given crooks better access to his property and burglars have struck twice in the last five years, stealing a classic car in one instance. In his opinion, the whole neighborhood is being railroaded and ruined, but for the city, progress marches on.

"We're not growing just for growth's sake. We're growing to grow a sustainable community," said Kroll.

Heritage Grove is the next area of growth up north on Willow near Clovis North and Clovis Community College. But some planners said the city will have to work hard to find a water source for all the new development.
Related Topics:
societyclovishomeconstructionfresno countyClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Fresno County remains in extreme drought despite recent storms
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Selma youth wrestling club
Fresno crews work to fix pothole problems after storm
Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Magic of Storytelling
ABC30 Community
Local hospital workers volunteer on MLK Day
SoCal man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
More Society
Top Stories
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning
Local lawmakers talk about upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump
Show More
Police: Fugitive wanted in Orlando officer's fatal shooting captured
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old, police say
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
More News
Top Video
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
More Video