IMMIGRATION REFORM

Protesters in the North Valley are "taking steps" towards immigration reform

EMBED </>More Videos

They started a journey to call attention to the concerns of a generation of immigrants who fear, they will be left behind. (KFSN)

Gilbert Magallon
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
People across the North Valley turned the streets into a stage for immigration reform.

They started a journey to call attention to the concerns of a generation of immigrants who fear, they will be left behind.

College students along with community members are marching for change along Santa Fe Drive in Merced.

They're demanding immigration reform.

Rosa Salmeron from Fresno said, "Our dreamers, their futures are under attack, our families futures are under attack and we want Congress to do something."

For three days dozens of people will walk more than 42 miles until they reach Modesto.

Rosa Salmeron will be one of many making the journey to get the attention of local congressman.

"We want our congressman to take action, we want them to pass the Dream Act, we want them to know that we are willing to march over 99,000 steps so they can take one step, and that is to pass the Dream Act," said Salmeron.

DACA recipients are also taking to the streets.

Stanislaus State student, Karen Alcazar came to the U.S. from Mexico when she just four years old.

"All I remember is playing with friends and this and that, but that's about it I don't know much of over there, I know here," said Alcazar.

Alcazar grew up in the North Valley.

Today she fears being deported.

"Gustine is where I live that small town is where everyone saw me grow up we all have connected bonds and knowing that that could end it is really scary," explained Alcazar.

Representative Devin Nunes released a statement Friday in support of reform.

Saying, "hopefully Congress will act quickly not only to find a fair solution for these people but also to enact fundamental immigration reform so that we will no longer face these sorts of problems."

The group will stop Friday once they reach Livingston and will continue their trek Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyimmigration reformmerceddacaFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IMMIGRATION REFORM
California bill protecting immigrants approved by state Assembly
Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
Central Valley "Dreamers" nervously wait President Trump's decision on DACA
Chaos erupts in Arizona after Trump speech, rally
More immigration reform
SOCIETY
Reedley parents honor son through veterans memorial outside home
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
Sorry adult humans, new study says people are more sympathetic to dogs of any age than you
Some Valley kids got to make a special wish to Santa at a Fresno Macy's
More Society
Top Stories
Police search for suspects who tied up, pistol whipped, robbed elderly couple in Southeast Fresno
Reedley parents honor son through veterans memorial outside home
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
Neighbors raise concerns after sexually violent predator released, now living in Fresno County
Man in custody after Visalia Police find him with several stolen items
Department of Homeland Security warns that terrorists may start using drones to carry out attacks
Exclusive: Dad speaks out after son's grilled cheese death
Fresno man who made national headlines for his Starbucks attack tells his side of the story
Show More
Several TRMC employees say they were not paid after hospital closed
Officials rush to secure emergency funding for water crisis in Teviston
Fresno Unified Board President still under fire for comments made about sex education
Clovis Veterans Memorial hosts naturalization ceremony
Valley high school students get a head start in the world of medicine
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Good Sports - Kerman Football honoring Anthony Taylor
Man in custody after Visalia Police find him with several stolen items
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
More Video