Public safety a top priority for law enforcement during Clovis Rodeo

For Clovis Police officers, the rodeo means no days off and long hours. This year, they're out here looking for anything from underage drinking to fighting and everything in between.

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's day two of the Clovis Rodeo and visitor safety remains a top priority for local authorities. Clovis police have extra officers on patrol during the annual event.

Thousands of people are in town for this weekend's Clovis Rodeo. The high-profile event, featuring cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country, creates a need for some beefed up security.

Clovis Police has over a dozen extra officers on duty to keep everyone safe.

"For about a 103 years, it's been all hands on deck for the police department," Cpl. Curtis Shurtliff with the department said. "The Clovis Rodeo is an all law enforcement, hands-on event, and we have the right manpower to do it and get the people out there at the right places at the right time."

Authorities are keeping a close eye on not only what's happening near the arena but around the rodeo grounds as well. Police and undercover officers are positioned in Old Town Clovis and watching for any suspicious activity or potential threat.

"We have additional officers after the rodeo is over that monitor the bars, the dancing, that sort of thing," Shurtliff said. "So, if you're out drinking and had too much to drink - either find a way home or we'll find one for you, and you're not going to like where we take you."

The rodeo and its influx of visitors remain one of the largest events of the year for the department to cover. Clovis police work with a number of agencies to maintain public safety during the annual event.

"It's a family event," Shurtliff explained. "It's probably the safest place to be in Fresno County right now with all the police with all the officers and undercover police officers. We do have gangs, but we're not going to tolerate that."

Friday is always a big night for the rodeo, and officers will be in the area looking for drunk drivers.
