Raging water bringing new life to the Kings River

A rush of cold water and adrenaline tucked deep within Kings Canyon. (KFSN)

DUNLAP, Calif. (KFSN) --
About 50 miles east of Fresno, at the end of a winding road, lies a hidden gem. A rush of cold water and adrenaline tucked deep within Kings Canyon; it's safe to say Casey Cornell is addicted.

Cornell's a veteran guide with Kings River Expeditions and this is the year he's been waiting for.

"The more water comes down this thing, the more exciting it gets for us and the customers."

To understand his excitement we have to look at the past. The KRE is at the mercy of the weather, drought naturally slows down business and business has been slow for about six seasons.

This year, there is more than enough water. A heavy snowpack from April showers and a stormy winter is feeding the river, giving white water rafters the best rapids and the safest ride since 2011.

Ryan Morshead is a rookie, just starting to get his feet wet.

"I'm freaking excited! I want to get out there right now."

For veterans like Wyatt Mitchell this is a special year, not just for the adrenaline fix but the surge of business that will be sure to follow.

"We get to keep our doors open longer, we get to have more people come into camp, which is really what we want."

The season could push through August, eclipsing the shortest run of two months and giving people more time to discover this place.
