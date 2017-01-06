Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game

Don't be surprised if you see a lot of Silver and Black inside NRG stadium during Saturday's broadcast. Fans from near and far have traveled to be in Houston to watch the first Raiders playoff game in 14 years."A Texans fan, a Raider fan, dude," one fan said. "Just wishing each other luck, dude."Even the biggest Raider superfan gets the star treatment from Texan fans at NRG stadium in Houston.Mark Acasio is more widely known by Raider Nation as "Gorilla Rilla." He never misses Raiders games in Oakland and he often travels to road games. All in all, he's visited 29 stadiums, including Estadio Azteca in Mexico earlier this year"We're excited man, with Carr out, it was a blow to the Raider Nation," Gorilla Rilla said. "But, you know what, we pick up the pieces. We dust it off, and we move forward. We're excited man, we're excited what Cook can do. He's a man with energy."Raider Nation is well represented in the state of Texas. A fan called "Sidewinder" lives in the Houston area and travels to Oakland for Raider home games. This time he's hosting Gorilla Rilla and Jungle Jane."No matter where you travel for a game, there's always someone to bring you in," he said. "Take care of you while you're there. It's just one big family. It's not an organization or a fan base. It's a family."They're a family that will be seen and heard inside NRG Stadium Saturday afternoon for the right to move on in the NFL playoffs."I'm excited. I'm excited, man," Gorilla Rilla said. "Yeah, ready to pound me chest to the Silver and Black, baby."And Gorilla Rilla and company will be part of a big Raider Nation event Friday night. One Houston bar owner is hosting a pre-party, and they're expecting hundreds of people as more fans get into town and get ready for Saturday's game.