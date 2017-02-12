SOCIETY

Renowned Christian evangelist headlines Fresno CityFest

Luis Palau is a renowned author, radio host and speaker who has his own ministry based in Oregon. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A famous international Christian evangelist will join 200 other churches and organizations in the Valley for Fresno CityFest this year.

Luis Palau is a renowned author, radio host and speaker who has his own ministry based in Oregon. He's preached to people on almost every continent and is heard daily on over 3,000 radio stations worldwide.

He says it was an easy decision to take part in the event after receiving an invitation from its organizers.

"There's a very good sense of unity in Fresno that you hardly ever see anywhere in the USA that I've ever been," he said. "The relationship with the top leader pastors is excellent. Attitude to each other is so constructive."

The free festival takes place on the first weekend in April at the Save Mart Center. Grammy-award-winning artists Lecrae and For King and Country will also be part of the event.
