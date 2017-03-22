FRESNO

Residents speak out at ACA hearing in Downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act packed into Fresno City Hall for a healthcare hearing. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act packed into Fresno City Hall for a healthcare hearing hosted by Democratic Assemblymembers Joaquin Arambula and Jim Wood of Healdsburg.

"Trumpcare is a threat and the associated loss of federal funding is a threat to our most important social construct-- our family," said Arambula.

They talked about how the elimination of the ACA would hurt the elderly and poor.

"If Medi-Cal was repealed, or however they're going to do it, I will still be diabetic but will I be able to afford my health insurance," said Florence Crowson, Merced.

President Trump has been busy pushing for the support of the GOP's American Health Care Act.

"These are the conservative solutions we campaigned on. We are keeping our promises."

The plan would replace subsidies to buy insurance with tax credits.

"Stand with our president and vote to end this Obamacare nightmare once and for all," said Paul Ryan, (R) House Speaker.

But those who attended this hearing say the Valley has much to lose if the ACA is repealed. Federal funding would be eliminated for future expansion of Medicare and Medi-Cal.

"Two-thirds of children, that's 775,000 are covered by Medi-Cal in the Central Valley," said Kendra Rogers, Children Now.

Assemblymember Wood added many people do not think the Affordable Care Act is in a so-called "death spiral."
Related Topics:
societyaffordable care actfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Police looking for masked men wanted in connection with burglary at East Central Fresno landscaping business
Police treating deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno as a homicide
Annual Fresno Food Expo focusing on having yearlong impact on food companies
More fresno
SOCIETY
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Newborns coincidentally named Romeo and Juliet
Trapper pulls gator out of storm drain
Adorable girl grabs Pope's hat
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Police treating deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno as a homicide
5 people dead in London attack including 1 police officer, attacker; 40 injured
Body cam captures officer punching teen
Police looking for masked men wanted in connection with burglary at East Central Fresno landscaping business
Family speaking out in defense of woman charged with killing 20-year-old with car in North Valley
CSU Board of Trustees votes to increase tuition by 5 percent
Show More
Three major players in Tulare County sex trafficking ring sentenced to state prison
Rep. Nunes: Trump communications may have been 'monitored'
Dog tossed out window, falls 7 stories to death during argument in New York
Suspect kills 4, injures 40 in London, is shot dead
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More News
Top Video
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Family speaking out in defense of woman charged with killing 20-year-old with car in North Valley
Police looking for masked men wanted in connection with burglary at East Central Fresno landscaping business
Police treating deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno as a homicide
More Video