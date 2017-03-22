Residents speak out at ACA hearing in Downtown Fresno

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act packed into Fresno City Hall for a healthcare hearing hosted by Democratic Assemblymembers Joaquin Arambula and Jim Wood of Healdsburg."Trumpcare is a threat and the associated loss of federal funding is a threat to our most important social construct-- our family," said Arambula.They talked about how the elimination of the ACA would hurt the elderly and poor."If Medi-Cal was repealed, or however they're going to do it, I will still be diabetic but will I be able to afford my health insurance," said Florence Crowson, Merced.President Trump has been busy pushing for the support of the GOP's American Health Care Act."These are the conservative solutions we campaigned on. We are keeping our promises."The plan would replace subsidies to buy insurance with tax credits."Stand with our president and vote to end this Obamacare nightmare once and for all," said Paul Ryan, (R) House Speaker.But those who attended this hearing say the Valley has much to lose if the ACA is repealed. Federal funding would be eliminated for future expansion of Medicare and Medi-Cal."Two-thirds of children, that's 775,000 are covered by Medi-Cal in the Central Valley," said Kendra Rogers, Children Now.Assemblymember Wood added many people do not think the Affordable Care Act is in a so-called "death spiral."