SOCIETY

Ringling Bros. Circus to close after 146 years

A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Chris O'Meara)

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run.

Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing.

Feld said when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected.

The company broke the news to circus employees Saturday night after shows in Orlando and Miami.

Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May. The final shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7 and in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21.
Related Topics:
societycircussociety
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Community center renamed in honor of gold-winning Fresno Olympian
Latino Life
Basketball game turns into an emotional tribute for teen killed in accident near Oakhurst
Fresno crews work to fix pothole problems after storm
More Society
Top Stories
Police investigating robbery at Madera hotel
Man and 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Orosi
Fire causes $90,000 of damage to Fresno home
Armed robbers steal cash, assault employees at Visalia massage parlor
Basketball game turns into an emotional tribute for teen killed in accident near Oakhurst
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Show More
Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
Crews in Fresno working hard to clean up after storm
Crews working to clear Highway 59 after heavy storms shut down roads
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
More News
Photos
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos