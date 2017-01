ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

One of Prince William and Princess Kate's most engagements was a visit to the Child Bereavement UK Center, a charity that helps children and families deal with grief, in London on Jan. 11.Prince William, the royal patron of the organization, took the time to speak with a young girl, 9-year old Aoife, about his mother. Aoife's father died after a battle with pancreatic cancer six years ago."You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was [15] and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well," he told the girl Duchess Kate had also attended an event earlier in the day at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.