Safe ways to get home after celebrating the New Year in the Valley

Uber and Lyft driver Ed Hirschel is getting ready for a busy night."It's supposed to be probably two to three times busier than any other night of the year."New Year's Eve is the day when people flock to local bars and clubs to celebrate the New Year when the clock strikes 12.Hector Martinez will be reveling in the Tower District with friends-- even if it rains. But he said he is taking no chances with getting behind the wheel intoxicated."I think about it and I'm like heck no, you know what, because I see friends, I have coworkers all got DUI's this and that and I have a job and it requires for me to have a license, and you know I definitely don't want to drink and drive."CHP said last year on New Year's Eve more than 25 people died on California roads. And nearly 1,000 people were arrested on DUI charges.In an effort to stop those numbers from rising, more than 250 Uber and Lyft drivers in the Fresno area are expected to be out driving."And we're all probably going to be out till like 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning," said Hirschel.For that reason, Hirschel said there is no excuse for anyone to drink and drive."It's just a bad decision when there are so many other options available and maybe tonight would be a good way to put Fresno on the map to say we had no fatalities or nobody getting in trouble."And if surging fees is a concern for you, Hirschel tells us you can ask your driver for a referral code which can save you money on your ride."All I got to do is text or email somebody a code and they download the app and they get $50 in ride credits."Because of surge pricing during the holiday, Uber has added a feature to its app that will allow customers to get a rough estimate of what it will cost before securing a ride.Here are a list of local taxi services you can call to get you home safely:: Need a tow? Drivers can call 1-800-400-4222 and tell the AAA operator, "I need a Tipsy Tow," to receive the free tow and ride home.