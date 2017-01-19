Sci-fi art show with powerful statement currently on display in Visalia

If you visit the Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center right now, you will be taking a step forward in both time and space. The Earth Legacy Project by John Coppola is currently on display.The local artist has created 26 textural and life size sculptural effigies, each one being the leader of a different country entombed in the International Space Station in the year 3379.Planet earth, in Coppola's project, is long gone, having self-destructed in the year 2097 due to natural and manmade causes.It's a science fiction story, but Coppola, who has concerns about modern day environmental issues, says the ideas he has created could eventually become a reality."Someone actually mentioned that it was very scary to actually be in here with these tombs and these faces staring at them as they walked around," he said. "So that was a surprise, that was a pleasant surprise, and I said, 'great!'"Coppola hopes to expand on this project, perhaps with a short novel or film.The exhibit runs through next Friday and the gallery is open from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.