CALIFORNIA

Sea life and cooler temperatures drawing people to the coast this holiday weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Cruise just a short distance off the shore at Dana Point and you are likely to attract a lot of dolphins. (KFSN)

By
DANA POINT, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cruise just a short distance off the shore at Dana Point and you are likely to attract a lot of dolphins.

"They love the boat-- they will come racing over, they will get in the front of the boat, and they will look at you. They love to play in your wake, it's a big fun playground for them," said Jory Mauntell, whale watching touring captain.

Mauntell, our captain, said these marine mammals are plentiful and like to get close. But this time of year it is best to keep some distance from the big attractions-- migrating whales.

"Right now we are looking at a grey whale, cow calf pair coming up north. They love to come this close to shore, play in the kelp bed and stay away from predators that are further out to sea," said Mauntell.

The whales headed south from Alaska during the winter, giving birth off the coast of Baja in the spring. They are now making their way back north.

"Actually, I think this is the best time. We say the whales are on vacation, they are heading back up to Monterrey and they stop here in our coves of Laguna Beach and they are kind of on vacation. They are not in a mad rush because they've already had their babies they are traveling home," said Donna Kalez, Dano Point Visitors Bureau.

The gray whale migration north has peaked, but the blue whale and humpback migrations are getting underway and are best viewed along the central coast near Monterey.

Dolphins are usually plentiful all along the coast year round.
Related Topics:
societywhalewhale watchingdolphincalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Guardians of the Galaxy ride opens this weekend at California Adventure
Mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Skydiver in wingsuit dies in Lodi
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
More california
SOCIETY
Beautification project for the Fresno High neighborhood revealed
Students in Clovis enjoyed some patriotic fun at Bear Boot Camp
Fallen heroes honored at annual Memorial Day gathering in West Central Fresno
Memorial Day by the numbers
More Society
Top Stories
One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno
Teen killed, another teen injured in Southwest Fresno shooting
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
Man killed in hit and run in Madera County
Fresno County Sheriff's Department water rescue crews busy with rescues on San Joaquin River
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Show More
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
More News
Top Video
Teen killed, another teen injured in Southwest Fresno shooting
One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno
Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic
Students in Clovis enjoyed some patriotic fun at Bear Boot Camp
More Video