Search warrant from first shooting Kori Muhammad allegedly committed released

The search warrant says the shooting was captured on hi-definition security cameras at the motel and clearly identified Kori Muhammad as the gunman. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On the night of April 13th police responded to the Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue, where guard Carl Williams had been shot. The search warrant says the shooting was captured on hi-definition security cameras at the motel and clearly identified Kori Muhammad as the gunman.

The video also identified his companion in the motel as Lisa Renee Martin.

"On the night of the shooting Lisa Marie Martin was arrested as an accessory to the shooting at Motel 6. She was later booked in the Fresno County jail on that charge," said Andre Benson, Fresno Police Detective.

The warrant also claims Martin tried to leave the scene with evidence and helped Muhammad escape the police dragnet around the motel.

Despite the serious sounding allegations, Lisa Renee Martin, who is 53, was able to post bail and is out of jail-- she is expected in court next week.

Cell phones and a computer tablet linked to her and Muhammad were found in the motel room. Detective Andre Benson explains the warrant is to allow police to search the electronic devices.

"We did conduct a search warrant for the room at the Motel 6, we obtained some cell phones, some iPads from the room, those, analysis of those items is currently being conducted to see if they contain any evidence related to the shooting," said Benson.

The warrant specifically states police are looking for any and all messages, photographs, videos, emails or texts to identify emotional states of mind, such as threats, anger, or desires to hurt other; also to determine if Muhammad and Martin sought help from family or others.

The warrant makes it clear the evidence against Muhammad in the motel killing is obvious, and according to police Muhammad has freely confessed to all four killings.

Martin faces charges of being an accessory after the fact to murder.
