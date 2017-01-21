Selma residents build Little Libraries for neighborhoods

The city of Selma is helping to improve literacy rates in the community with the building of Little Libraries.With the help of supplies from Home Depot, Selma Unified encouraged residents in helping to build mobile libraries that would be placed around town."In Selma, we don't have anything like this, and we're really trying to build a community of readers in Selma. And literacy is a huge piece of what we want to do with the idea of bringing everyone together," Selma School District Library Coordinator Maria Petropulos said.Roughly 20 libraries were built Saturday. The small libraries offer free books that people can take or could also be used as a place to donate some.