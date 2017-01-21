FRESNO COUNTY

Selma residents build Little Libraries for neighborhoods
EMBED </>More News Videos

With the help of supplies from Home Depot, Selma Unified encouraged residents in helping to build mobile libraries that would be placed around town. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The city of Selma is helping to improve literacy rates in the community with the building of Little Libraries.

With the help of supplies from Home Depot, Selma Unified encouraged residents in helping to build mobile libraries that would be placed around town.

"In Selma, we don't have anything like this, and we're really trying to build a community of readers in Selma. And literacy is a huge piece of what we want to do with the idea of bringing everyone together," Selma School District Library Coordinator Maria Petropulos said.

Roughly 20 libraries were built Saturday. The small libraries offer free books that people can take or could also be used as a place to donate some.
Related Topics:
societyfresno countylibrariesSelma
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Auberry students enjoy first snow day in nearly a decade
Snow fall causing challenges for drivers
Man hit and killed by big rig on Highway 99 near Fowler
Former Orange Cove teacher facing new charges after arrest for having inappropriate contact with students
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Fresno Police holds outreach panel to connect with community
Fresno charity helps Hotel California tenants turn around lives
Sci-fi art show with powerful statement currently on display in Visalia
Local students getting to be a part of history at Trump inauguration
More Society
Top Stories
Hundreds gather in Northeast Fresno for Women's March
Fresno charity helps Hotel California tenants turn around lives
Family holds vigil for man beaten to death in Central Fresno
Fresno Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno that leaves 4 injured
Man dies after crashing into power pole in Clovis
People on why they came to Women's March on Washington
Dos Palos High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with minor
Show More
North Carolina man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
North Fork residents bracing for more rain while still recovering from previous flooding
Tule River flows through Porterville as more water released from Lake Success
Auberry students enjoy first snow day in nearly a decade
More News
Top Video
Hundreds gather in Northeast Fresno for Women's March
Fresno charity helps Hotel California tenants turn around lives
Family holds vigil for man beaten to death in Central Fresno
Man dies after crashing into power pole in Clovis
More Video