FRESNO COUNTY

Senior at Selma High School working to empower foster youth in Fresno County

By
SELMA. Calif. (KFSN) --
When Maria Fernanda, a senior at Selma High, isn't working on her studies you can find her assisting on the assembly line in the school cafeteria. But it is what she does in her free time that she is most proud of.

"This is a personal mission for me."

Graduation may be nearing for Fernanda but "Mari's Sweet Cases" is no senior project.

"For me it's a sense of empowering foster youth and letting them know they matter."

Mari's Sweet Cases provides a foster child in Fresno County with a new duffel bag-- each comes with a hygiene kit and coping item like a teddy bear and coloring kits for younger children.

Fernanda's working to get stuffed duffel bags for older foster youth as well.

"It's a struggle getting used to new environments constantly."

Having spent the majority of her life in the foster system Fernanda has moved from more than five group homes and residential placements. At each she has been able to hold onto her belongings but it is how they were packed that inspired her mission.

"It's always been in trash bags and it makes me feel very vulnerable," said Fernanda. "I've had my items thrown out through the window by group home staff."

Once Fernanda started settling in with her now guardians she looked for ways to reach out and give back to kids like herself.

"It feels really good having the support system that I have and having people believe in me the way they do and not giving up on me."

That is how she found "Together We Rise"-- a non-profit aimed at helping foster children nationwide. Together they have teamed up to serve Fresno County foster youth. So far they have raised more than $3,000 for Mari's Sweet Cases and the number is climbing.

If you interested in getting involved click here or check out her May 27th event at common space.
Related Topics:
societyfresno countyselmahigh schoolfoster kidsSelma
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Selma High School students get lesson in renewable energy
Track and field day held for Clovis Unified special education students
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
More fresno county
SOCIETY
New housing complex in Central Fresno being built to help get homeless veterans off the streets
Couple to be married after losing nearly 600 pounds together
Community raises money to help blind boy see
Salvation Army apartments get a facelift
More Society
Top Stories
Keith Foster will testify in drug conspiracy case, claims phone conversations were misunderstood
Dozens arrested in Merced gang sweep
Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park to open tomorrow
Several displaced after early morning fire in makeshift structure
HAZMAT situation in East Central Fresno, Gallo winery evacuated
Local artists fuming after mural celebrating Cesar Chavez in Madera County painted over
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
Show More
Woman injured in abandoned home fire in Southeast Fresno
Comey gave inaccurate testimony about Clinton emails
Comey's dismissal leaves FBI's Russia investigation in limbo
Read: Donald Trump's full letter firing James Comey
A dozen homes in West Central Fresno evacuated due to brush fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos