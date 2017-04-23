FRESNO

Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Fresno Police Department says the shooting happened at the Mirage Apartment Complex on Milburn and Palo Alto Avenues after a dispute broke out between a group of people. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in critical condition Sunday evening after being shot at a Northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say.

The Fresno Police Department says the shooting happened at the Mirage Apartment Complex on Milburn and Palo Alto Avenues after a dispute broke out between a group of people.


The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are in the area interviewing witnesses and gathering suspect information.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
societyfresnoshootingFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Woman ejected, pinned by own car after suspected DUI crash in Southeast Fresno
Tattoo parlor opens doors to help family of Fresno shooting spree victim
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Man recovering after overnight shooting in Downtown Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant uses fitness to unite community
Tattoo parlor opens doors to help family of Fresno shooting spree victim
Toddler with heart defect goes to prom
VIDEO: Paddleboarder's close encounter with whale off Malibu
More Society
Top Stories
Woman ejected, pinned by own car after suspected DUI crash in Southeast Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno
3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma
Tattoo parlor opens doors to help family of Fresno shooting spree victim
3 children among 5 dead in New York house fire
Man recovering after overnight shooting in Downtown Fresno
21-year-old woman dies after hiking accident at Sequoia National Park
Show More
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Friends and family say final goodbye to security guard allegedly killed by shooting spree suspect
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
PG&E crews plant trees at Millerton Lake in honor of fallen employee
More News
Top Video
3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma
Friends and family say final goodbye to security guard allegedly killed by shooting spree suspect
Dinuba man dies after runaway tire smashes through windshield
Woman ejected, pinned by own car after suspected DUI crash in Southeast Fresno
More Video