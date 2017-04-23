Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition

#NEW: Pic of shattered glass on front passenger window, near bldg marked off from shooting in NW Fresno @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/6jmhlXzsqx — Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 24, 2017

A man is in critical condition Sunday evening after being shot at a Northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say.The Fresno Police Department says the shooting happened at the Mirage Apartment Complex on Milburn and Palo Alto Avenues after a dispute broke out between a group of people.The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.Police are in the area interviewing witnesses and gathering suspect information.The identity of the victim has not been released.Stay with ABC30 for updates.