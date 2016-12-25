Singer George Michael dies at 53, publicist says

English singer George Michael died Sunday, his publicist said.
The statement from the publicist read:
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."
Michael was one-half of the band Wham! along with Andrew Ridgeley. The duo sold over 25 million records worldwide. Michael was 53.
