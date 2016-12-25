SOCIETY

Singer George Michael dies at 53, publicist says

British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France.

English singer George Michael died Sunday, his publicist said.

The statement from the publicist read:

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael was one-half of the band Wham! along with Andrew Ridgeley. The duo sold over 25 million records worldwide. Michael was 53.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
societycelebrity deaths
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Track Santa Claus across the globe with the NORAD Santa Tracker
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Christmas decorations at Fresno home honor every fallen officer, deputy this year
Thousands of children across Fresno County receive Christmas presents thanks to Toys for Tots
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out indefinitely after suffering broken fibula
Burglars are caught on camera stealing Christmas gifts from Fresno home
Fresno Police investigating homicide on Highway 180 near Marks
Authorities searching for suspect after man shot dead in Goshen
Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
Authorities investigating possible arson fire inside Visalia Target
Firefighters believe unattended space heater sparked Visalia house fire
Show More
CHP officers respond to dozens of crashes across Fresno as holiday travel ramps up
Grapevine back open after winter storms forced full closure
Fresno woman believes burglars scouted neighborhood for targets before break-in
Star Wars' Carrie Fisher suffers massive heart attack on a plane
Southbound Highway 99 shut down south of Merced after deadly crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration
PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
More Photos