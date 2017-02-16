SOCIETY

Some businesses in the Valley closed their doors as part of the national 'a Day without Immigrants' protest

EMBED </>More News Videos

Across the country many took part in a national day of protest, including right here in the Central Valley. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Across the country many took part in a national day of protest, including right here in the Central Valley.

Businesses big and small closed their doors on Thursday to show support for 'a Day without Immigrants' campaign. Many stayed home from work or school and avoided spending money. The message was designed to show America the importance of immigrants.

"This issue, it's not only about those here undocumented who have broken the law-- there is much more to it," said Esmeralda Soria, Fresno City Council.

Soria grew up the daughter of immigrant parents

"If this is an issue, if they feel they need to take a stance then I stand behind them, because I think it's important that we stay true to who we are. Especially during these times when a lot of folks are feeling fearful of what is to come next."

The movement is in response to the Trump administration's pledge to crackdown on immigration and to build a wall along the Mexican border.

The day of protest has led to a number of local Mexican restaurants and stores being closed. An entire block in downtown Madera was a ghost town as business after business showed solidarity by not opening.

But not everyone action news spoke to agree with the boycott.

"Protests do help out but you can't always blame the economy. Yeah, I know their trying to say something to the President, but at the end of the day it comes down to you got to have a job and you got to put money in there," said Adolfo Zurita, Madera.

Fresno Unified saw a slight dip in attendance Thursday-- we received a statement from the district that reads in part, "Fresno Unified experienced modest decreases in general attendance today (elementary schools down 12-percent, middle schools 17-percent and high schools at 14-percent) with some schools seeing no changes at all."

We also received calls from parents in Firebaugh and Mendota who told us many classrooms there were almost half empty.
Related Topics:
societyprotestimmigrationfresno countymadera countyFresnoMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Re-birth underway for failed sports complex in Fresno
These 'T. rexes' will make you giggle
50th World Ag Expo: Day 2
Mural in Downtown Fresno celebrates the Valley's rich creative history
More Society
Top Stories
Family of bicyclists killed in crash gives emotional plea to Fresno court
Police investigate a shooting in Central Fresno
Caltrans officials say Valley commuters will have to wait for a permanent fix to pothole problem
Merced County officials worried about damage from upcoming storms
Northwest Fresno deadly hit and run victim identified
Trump says he has asked the DOJ to investigate leaks
Trump names R. Alexander Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary
Show More
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Multiple protests held to ask Congressman Nunes to hold town hall meeting
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
Senate Judiciary Committee requests FBI, DOJ briefing on Flynn
More News
Top Video
Family of bicyclists killed in crash gives emotional plea to Fresno court
Re-birth underway for failed sports complex in Fresno
Merced County officials worried about damage from upcoming storms
Your Weekend
More Video