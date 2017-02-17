MADERA COUNTY

Some inmates at Chowchilla prison are finding redemption through beauty

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hidden behind multiple secure gates inside Valley State Prison, you will find a fully functioning beauty school run by a team of inmates. (KFSN)

By
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hidden behind multiple secure gates inside Valley State Prison, you will find a fully functioning beauty school run by a team of inmates.

Like many others at this medium security facility Benjamin Gomez came from a rough place.

"Life full of gang banging, crime, pretty much everything you can think of."

But in this barren land traced with razor wire, is a class on cosmetology involving mani's, pedi's, and gentle facials.

"I know what I was getting into but I didn't picture it like this," said Gomez.

That softened a room full of gruff, tattooed men.

"It's kinda weird," Gomez said. "I gotta scrub the homies feet or give him a facial and clean him up."

Gomez is serving time for manslaughter and the man in his chair the day we stopped by was there for second degree murder. But none of those labels seem to matter to their teacher, Carmen Shehorn.

"It's not my place to judge them or to punish them. People can make mistakes, you know, and obviously lifelong mistakes because some of them are here for life."

Since the program opened to men in 2013 Shehorn's had more than a dozen graduates complete 1,600 hours' worth of training; two have gone on to pass the state licensing exam.

"Very fulfilling, you know, it's like, I say it and I say it again, but it's like I got my license all over again for the first time," said Shehorn.

Gomez is nearing the end of his 11 year sentence and already looking to the day he opens his own barbershop.

"It hasn't been easy and it's still a learning process when I get out, but that I'm working, you know, every day to become a better me, a better person."

A better man who no longer has shackles and a jumpsuit define him.
Related Topics:
societyprisonmadera countyChowchilla
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
A multi-million dollar decision about sexually violent predators
Some businesses in the Valley closed their doors as part of the national 'a Day without Immigrants' protest
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
North Fork community discusses proposed tax measure for more first responders
More madera county
SOCIETY
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
Re-birth underway for failed sports complex in Fresno
Some businesses in the Valley closed their doors as part of the national 'a Day without Immigrants' protest
These 'T. rexes' will make you giggle
More Society
Top Stories
Man injured after daughter allegedly hit him with a car in Downtown Fresno
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
New report claims thousands of bridges and highway ramps across the country are unsafe
Caltrans says repairs on Highway 41 near Fish Camp to take at least a month
A multi-million dollar decision about sexually violent predators
Family of bicyclists killed in crash gives emotional plea to Fresno court
Some businesses in the Valley closed their doors as part of the national 'a Day without Immigrants' protest
Show More
Police investigate a shooting in Central Fresno
Caltrans officials say Valley commuters will have to wait for a permanent fix to pothole problem
Merced County officials worried about damage from upcoming storms
Northwest Fresno deadly hit and run victim identified
Trump says he has asked the DOJ to investigate leaks
More News
Top Video
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
Man injured after daughter allegedly hit him with a car in Downtown Fresno
New report claims thousands of bridges and highway ramps across the country are unsafe
Caltrans says repairs on Highway 41 near Fish Camp to take at least a month
More Video