FRESNO

Some Valley kids got to make a special wish to Santa at a Fresno Macy's

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a magical day at Macy's in Fresno. Christmas decorations lined the aisles for the holiday season. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a magical day at Macy's in Fresno. Christmas decorations lined the aisles for the holiday season.

Make-A-Wish kids got to write a special letter to Santa-- as part of the Macy's "Believe" campaign. For every letter that goes into the mailbox, Macy's will donate one dollar.

The money donated will go directly to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes.

Camden Depew was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was just a baby. He's gone through chemo and different treatments. He's not in remission but they are taking it month by month.

Last year Depew's wish was granted to go to Disneyland and on Wednesday he asked Santa for race cars and race trucks.

Fresno Fire, Fresno Greek Life, and students from Pacheco High School were there to cheer on the kids as they sent their letters to Santa.



Through this campaign, over the last 10 years, Macy's has been able to donate over $14-million to Make-A-Wish.

To participate in this campaign all you have to do is find the red mailboxes at Macy's store and write a letter to Santa.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymake-a-wishfresnoholidaymacy'sFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Valley resident gets life-changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis in Russia
Christmas music hitting the airwaves in the Valley
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
More fresno
SOCIETY
Christmas music hitting the airwaves in the Valley
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Man offers free caskets to Texas church massacre victims
More Society
Top Stories
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Thieves hand out donuts during armed robbery
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson briefly addresses concerns about a strike at school board meeting
Preliminary hearing for Fresno County Sheriff's Detective ended its second day with experts finding no evidence
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Show More
Madera church to get new mosaic crafted in Italy after previous one crashed down last year during storm
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
Gun burglaries on the rise in Fresno, suspects not only targeting businesses but breaking into homes
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Valley resident gets life-changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis in Russia
Christmas music hitting the airwaves in the Valley
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
More Video