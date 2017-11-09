Some Valley kids got to make a special wish to Santa at a Fresno Macy's

It was a magical day at Macy's in Fresno. Christmas decorations lined the aisles for the holiday season.Make-A-Wish kids got to write a special letter to Santa-- as part of the Macy's "Believe" campaign. For every letter that goes into the mailbox, Macy's will donate one dollar.The money donated will go directly to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes.Camden Depew was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was just a baby. He's gone through chemo and different treatments. He's not in remission but they are taking it month by month.Last year Depew's wish was granted to go to Disneyland and on Wednesday he asked Santa for race cars and race trucks.Fresno Fire, Fresno Greek Life, and students from Pacheco High School were there to cheer on the kids as they sent their letters to Santa.Through this campaign, over the last 10 years, Macy's has been able to donate over $14-million to Make-A-Wish.To participate in this campaign all you have to do is find the red mailboxes at Macy's store and write a letter to Santa.