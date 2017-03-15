FRESNO STATE

Student Cupboard holds fundraiser to fight student hunger

Fresno State's March Match Up campaign to fight student hunger is in full swing. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Fresno State's March Match Up campaign to fight student hunger is in full swing.

The Student Cupboard is run entirely on donations, so every dollar counts.

At the cupboard, students can get food, hygiene supplies and even baby food.

It takes about $170-thousand a year to run the student outreach. Last year the March Match Up campaign raised more than $100-thousand and the goal is to beat that this year.

Mary Castro, wife of President Castro, founded the cupboard about two years ago to help students keep their focus on their studies and not on where their next meal is coming from. About 31 percent of Fresno State students do not have reliable access to nutritious food.
