Students at Gaston Middle School kicked off Black History Month

Students and proud parents watched in awe as history came to life on stage for the third annual Black History Assembly.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Gaston Middle School you could hear much more than a Bengals roar. Students and proud parents watched in awe as history came to life on stage for the third annual Black History Assembly.

"What we wanted to do is make sure that our students do not forget about their black history. That they know about the key leaders that made great contributions to our nations," said Lisa Nichols, BSU Advisor.

Keniyah Morgan came from King Elementary to portray Ruby Bridges on her first day of school.

"Ruby Bridges was the first black child to go to an all-white school."

"We are celebrating some of the world's greatest leaders that were in our times," said Nichols.

A culturally enriching experience for the more than 800 students at Gaston-- they also covered musical contributions by honoring the greats from Motown to hip hop.

For students it was more than just a lesson outside of the classroom, they were sent home with a strong message.

"We want our students to know that you are the greatest as well. And you are the next generation that can make positive change. When you know something that's going on that's not right within our community you can step up and have a voice," said Nichols.
