FRESNO COUNTY

Students in Clovis enjoyed some patriotic fun at Bear Boot Camp

Students grades K to 6th took on Bear Boot Camp to honor the fallen. Three years going strong, the camp lets children interact with military personnel and law enforcement. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Plenty of people across the country know Memorial Day as the unofficial start to summer. While Americans nationwide are firing up the grill it is a non-profit out of Clovis reminding students why they have a three day weekend.

"Hey kids, this is more than a day off of school today. Remember, reflect, and never forget," said Andrea Der Manouel, Hubbard-Baro Bear Boot Camp.

Students grades K to 6th took on Bear Boot Camp to honor the fallen. Three years going strong, the camp lets children interact with military personnel and law enforcement.

In addition to running drills throughout the obstacle course, children took the time to thank our active military men and women at a letter writing station.

"We enjoy a lot of things in life and it's for people who have given up their lives and serve us and protect our country," said Austin Brock, Hubbard-Baro founder.

"Just a lot of comradery-- our important message today is remember respect and honor these fallen soldiers," said Der Manouel.

Hubbard-Baro is a non-profit started in 2004 when Jared Hubbard and Jeremiah Baro were killed while serving in the war on terrorism. Baro's mother Theresa continues to be blown away by the outpouring of support from her community.

"I'm incredibly blessed to have an extended family like this that cared so much about my son that they carried this on."

Now entering its 13th year Hubbard-Baro has raised more than $200,000 for the veteran's hospital and is generating patriotic passion through Bear Boot Camp and their Veterans Day Golf Tournament.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
