Stuffed K-9 dogs a hit in Clovis Police fundraiser

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1826046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Clovis Police Department is looking to re-launch its K9 unit, and you can help.

The Clovis Police Department is moving forward with plans to re-launch its K-9 unit.As part of a fundraising effort, the department is selling stuffed toy police dogs for $20.Officers set up a booth at the Clovis Big Hat Days this past weekend. They say the stuffed animals were so popular, they sold out before lunch on Saturday!Now they have more than 500 pre-orders to fill and they've raised $22-thousand so far in sales and donations.Private donors already helped the department purchase Corda, a three-year old German Shepherd from Germany and Jax, a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois from France.