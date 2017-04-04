GOOD NEWS

Stuffed K-9 dogs a hit in Clovis Police fundraiser

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Clovis Police Department is moving forward with plans to re-launch its K-9 unit. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Clovis Police Department is moving forward with plans to re-launch its K-9 unit.

As part of a fundraising effort, the department is selling stuffed toy police dogs for $20.

Officers set up a booth at the Clovis Big Hat Days this past weekend. They say the stuffed animals were so popular, they sold out before lunch on Saturday!

Now they have more than 500 pre-orders to fill and they've raised $22-thousand so far in sales and donations.

Clovis Police hold adorable fundraiser for K-9 unit
EMBED More News Videos

The Clovis Police Department is looking to re-launch its K9 unit, and you can help.


Private donors already helped the department purchase Corda, a three-year old German Shepherd from Germany and Jax, a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois from France.
Related Topics:
societyclovis police departmentfundraiserk-9good newsClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Clovis Police hold adorable fundraiser for K9 unit
GOOD NEWS
Downtown Visalia Wine Walk
VIDEO: Kansas teen singing into well in Italy goes viral
Tioga-Sequoia releases revised wheat beer to celebrate the Fresno County Farm Bureau
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
More good news
SOCIETY
Environmental victories since the first Earth Day
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Nonprofit incubator opens in Downtown Fresno
More Society
Top Stories
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Madera Police searching for two suspects after double shooting
Class action lawsuit targets EpiPen maker
Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Show More
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
Kings Co triple-fatal DUI suspect pleads not-guilty
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Blast on Russian subway kills 9; 2nd bomb is defused
More News
Top Video
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Friends and family bid final goodbye to former ABC30 anchor John Wallace
Madera Police searching for two suspects after double shooting
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
More Video