EDUCATION

Sunnyside High School art project showcases campus diversity

EMBED </>More News Videos

Students arrived on campus to be greeted by some of their own smiling faces, three months were spent putting together the guerilla-style art project. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The end of the school year may be fast approaching, but Sunnyside High School is sporting some new faces on the walls.

"The impact we have is to uplift people to have pride in who they are and just celebrate," photography instructor Tamela Ryatt exclaimed.

Students arrived on campus to be greeted by some of their own smiling faces, three months were spent putting together the guerilla-style art project.

"It took a lot of time and teamwork," student Charlij Vang said.

More than 2,400 square feet of paper and more than 60 gallons of wheat paste, made from scratch, went into showcasing the diverse student body.

Photographs were sized, tiled and sequenced to cover pillars, walls, even staircases - all inspired by world renowned artist JR of Paris.

"He goes into communities makes photographs and posts them at night and leaves them up for the community to experience and have conversations," Ryatt said.

It's a type of engagement photography that students wanted to share with their peers.

"We are really proud of who we are and what we represent," Vang said.

"I hope that people know that we are a school with so many different criterias," student Bjarne Nass added.

Nass, a foreign exchange student from Germany, is embracing the cultural diversity in the Valley. He says this project showcases the community he's grown to know and love.

"I mean compared to Germany, you can't really describe because it is so much fun here, and this is really a family," he said. "You feel the whole school is together."
Related Topics:
societydiversityeducationfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Four Sunnyside High School students chosen for $20,000 college scholarship
Madera school mechanic injured after being run over by bus
High school students get college head start thanks to Fresno State's Journey to Success
California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference
More education
SOCIETY
Cop pays tribute to fallen officers with song
Family makes wheelchairs to help kids with spina bifida
Dierks Bentley helps serviceman have emotional reunion with family before Fresno concert
Grizzly Fest '17 lineup draws thousands to Downtown Fresno
More Society
Top Stories
Sierra Nevada snowpack almost double of average, survey says
Teenage pizza delivery driver robbed, beaten in Visalia
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on University of Texas-Austin campus
Former homicide detective caught up in 'stealing from deceased' scandal
Portion of Downtown Fresno to be closed off for 2 years during high-speed rail construction
Fresno Police arrest suspect accused of killing a homeless man
Missing 18-year-old Woodlake man found dead
Show More
Trump administration relaxing Obama-era school lunch standards
Firefighters discover marijuana grow inside Fresno home
Dallas paramedic in 'critical, but stable condition' after shooting, officials say
Fishing boat used to save California salmon population
Highway 120 into Yosemite is back open, but with restrictions
More News
Top Video
Teenage pizza delivery driver robbed, beaten in Visalia
Sierra Nevada snowpack almost double of average, survey says
Former homicide detective caught up in 'stealing from deceased' scandal
Portion of Downtown Fresno to be closed off for 2 years during high-speed rail construction
More Video