Tabletop game craze catching on in the Valley

Fresno resident Chris Zimmerman wants to transport people to another world with his role playing game Labyrinth. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno resident Chris Zimmerman wants to transport people to another world with his role playing game Labyrinth.

"It's a game where people unplug from their electronic devices, gather around the table and interact with each other. Everyone plays a different character of a medieval fantasy genre and you go on adventure."

It has taken him five years to develop Labyrinth and its adventures. The table top game is being sold at local store Legends Comics and Games. Owner Darrick Oyama said gaming is attracting people of all ages.

"It's really big. I mean games are so broad there's board games, miniature games, card games, role playing games, video games you name it there's a game for everything."

The demand for gaming has spurred Oyama to open two stores, one at Fashion Fair and the other at Sierra Vista.

"They're pretty fanatical. There's actual gaming convention for gaming systems."

This weekend gaming and pop culture fans will be gathering for the third annual Frescon and Zimmerman will be on hand.

"I want to meet players because I'm having some things I'm working on that I wanted to share with them."

Zimmerman said what makes the game unique is that Labyrinth can be played with a group of even solo. His game is sold online and he hopes one day to make Labyrinth a household game.

You can meet the creator of Labyrinth and celebrate all things pop culture at Frescon which runs Saturday and Sunday at Fresno State.
