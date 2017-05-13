SOCIETY

Texas couple takes bull by the horns for gender reveal

The couple said they wanted to do something different to let people know the sex of their baby.

ITASCA, Texas --
Gender reveals are special moments for parents and these days, people find creative ways to let everyone know what they are having.

For one Texas couple, they took the bull by the horns to reveal to the world whether they were having a little slugger or princess.

Colby and Kassie Scallions of Itasca are preparing to have a new baby in the household. They both have children from other relationships, so this baby would be their first together.

The couple wanted to do something unique for their first-ever gender reveal, so Colby got the idea from his love and passion of bull riding.

"We did it backwards. I know the sex of the baby, but nobody else did," Colby said.

Colby chose 20 Princess Hooker, the bull he raised as a pet, to help with the reveal.

"I like to do things different from everyone else to make it more interesting," Colby said.

And it sure was interesting.

The two sent out invitations to family and friends to join them for the gender reveal.

"Who am I? Bulls or bows? Come find out," the invitation read.

On May 7, Colby and Kassie prepped 20 Princess Hooker by putting a bag of powder on its back and had the bull wait in what's called the bucking chute.

"Ready?" someone asked in a video posted to Facebook.

The couple nodded their heads and the bull was released.

20 Princess Hooker took off from inside the chute and a cloud of pink powder flew off its back.

The Facebook video captured the attention of millions across social media, with more than 2 million views.

Meantime, Colby said everyone, especially himself, is excited to have another baby in the family.

"I told everyone that the first two days, no one will get to hold her but me," Colby said.

The new baby's name will Brylee Nicole Scallions. She is expected to greet everyone on Sept. 27.

