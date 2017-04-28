SOCIETY

The true history behind Cinco de Mayo

EMBED </>More News Videos

There's a lot you may not know about the festive holiday. (Shutterstock)

It's a festive day commonly celebrated with Mexican food, drinks and culture. But do you know the true history of Cinco de Mayo?

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not actually Mexico's independence day, which falls on September 16. Instead, Cinco de Mayo commemorates a historical event known as the Battle of Puebla, fought between Mexico and France on May 5, 1862.

"Mexico owed France, along with Spain and England, a lot of money. The three countries sent troops to Mexico to demand payment," according to ABC News. "Spain and England reached an agreement and left, but the French set out to attack Mexican forces in Puebla."

Although Mexico won the battle, the country was still conquered by the French less than a year later. Still, the battle energized residents of Mexico with a renewed sense of national pride.

Cinco de Mayo was declared a national holiday but remains a relatively minor one in Mexico. The holiday, though, became immensely more popular in the U.S., due in part to Mexican immigration.

"As Mexican immigrants flooded into the American southwest, they joined in the festivities with their fellow Mexican-Americans who were already living in the United States without really knowing the story behind the holiday," according to the U.S. News & World Report. "Over time the date came to be a showcase of Mexican ethnic identity rather than a celebration of the battle against the invading French forces."

Have fun when you celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year, but make sure you know the true history of this festive celebration.
Related Topics:
societycinco de mayou.s. & worldmexicoholiday
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Rivalry between beast and man takes center stage at the Clovis Rodeo
Victim of UC Merced attack receives certificate of recognition from the City of Fresno
Group with developmental disabilities wins gold medal for dance
13th Honor Flight returns home late after some veterans fell ill on trip
More Society
Top Stories
3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool in Kings County
1 person dead after plane crash in Kern County
Strathmore store clerk recovering after being beaten with bicycle chain
Central Valley farmers relieved President Trump is not ending NAFTA
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Kingsburg Police on the lookout for 2 dogs that have killed 15 cats
Show More
DIY braces becoming a troubling dental trend among kids and young people
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
Madera school mechanic injured after being run over by bus
Elderly victim of prowler burglary died of a heart attack, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says
Fresno shooting spree suspect to face additional charges
More News
Top Video
3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool in Kings County
1 person dead after plane crash in Kern County
Strathmore store clerk recovering after being beaten with bicycle chain
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
More Video