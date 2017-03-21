SOCIETY

What are the happiest countries in the world?

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you're looking for a new happy place to live, consider moving to Australia, Switzerland or Norway. (Shutterstock)

Norway is the happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report 2017.

The report incorporated factors like GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy and freedom to make life choices. Other Scandinavian countries like Sweden and Finland were also in the top 10.

Also making it in the top ten were oceanic countries Australia and New Zealand. The United States placed 14th on the list, while our neighbor to the north Canada placed seventh. The lowest ranking country out of 155 was the Central African Republic.

The report was published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and was released at a United Nations event celebrating the International Day of Happiness.
Related Topics:
societyhappinessu.s. & worldtraveldistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller dies at age 101
Teen to give most of $500,000 lottery prize to parents
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Fresno police take kids on trip to Monterey Bay Aquarium
More Society
Top Stories
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl
All eyes on Valley congressman Devin Nunes during wiretapping hearings
Fresno teacher's aide arrested for molesting 9-year-old student, police say
Fresno Unified board says longtime contractor no longer eligible for district projects
Fresno Police search for homicide suspect's mother
Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo
Show More
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
12-year-old hit & killed on way to Sanger Unified school bus stop
Minimum security inmate walks out of Mt Bullion Conservation Camp
Caltrans plans to improve safety of Fresno County highways with new budget
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
More News
Top Video
Fresno Unified board says longtime contractor no longer eligible for district projects
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl
All eyes on Valley congressman Devin Nunes during wiretapping hearings
More Video