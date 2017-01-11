There is now an easier and cheaper way to head up to China Peak

With boots and boards in hand, snowboarding enthusiasts lined up outside of Sequoia Brewery in Northeast Fresno to board the China Peak Resort bus and hit the mountain."It's going to be great weather for powder. It's going to be snowing up there for the rest of the day," said Ciera Torres, Fresno.The resort has been waiting to reopen the mountain to customers following days of stormy weather."We were definitely anxious to get open, but it was definitely the right call to stay closed. The mountains completely blanketed with several of feet of snow and it will be really good skiing and snowboarding and next couple of weeks for sure," said Nick Cohee, China Peak Ski Resort.Cohee gave us a look at the mountain from his phone, showing us fresh powder that is drawing many to the steep slopes along with a steep discount."$20 covers for the bus ride and the rest of the $29 covers the lift ticket, which is a lot cheaper than actually having to drive up yourself and pay for a lift ticket," said Torres.The China Peak bus runs on Wednesdays and is $49 round trip with a lift ticket.A lift ticket alone will usually cost you $70."We just want to try and get more people up here. It's difficult to make this drive. Its only 65 miles but the last 20 of it is really serious mountain driving, some people don't have the means to get up here with a two wheel drive car," said Cohee.The buses leave Fresno at 7:30 in the morning and head back at 4:00 p.m. Snowboarders said it makes for a fun, hassle-free trip."Because I don't have to drive an hour up there, I can just sit back relax and listen to music," said Robert Vieira, Fresno.If conditions stay cool, China Peak officials hope to keep the bus running until the end of the season in mid-April.