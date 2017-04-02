SOCIETY

Thousands complete California Classic in Downtown Fresno

Runners made their way into Chukchansi Park and across the finish line after running the California Classic half-marathon. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A double endurance challenge wrapped up Sunday morning in Downtown Fresno.

Runners made their way into Chukchansi Park and across the finish line after running the California Classic half-marathon.

Fans filled the lower rows of the stadium to cheer everybody on, and, for some of these athletes, the long run was the second challenge.

Many of them finished a long bike ride yesterday too, including Michael Ruelas, who crossed the finish line today with his wife Samantha.

"It was pretty daunting, but it was amazing," he said. "I can't explain how I feel right now. It's great."

Doctors diagnosed Ruelas with inoperable brain tumors and the California Classic is part of his bucket list. In all, about 5,000 people took part in the two events this weekend.
