CLOVIS

Thousands head to Clovis for Big Hat Days

EMBED </>More News Videos

Organizers expect about 150,000 people to visit this weekend. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There were no shortage of big hats Sunday in Clovis.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy day one of Big Hat Days, a spring favorite in the valley. Big Hat Days features free entertainment, shopping and food and 450 Vendors are taking part this year.

Organizers expect about 150,000 people to visit this weekend. Big Hat Days brings in millions of dollars in revenue each year for Clovis.

It also serves as a warm-up for the upcoming Clovis Rodeo which runs from April 27 through the 30th.
EMBED More News Videos

Related Topics:
societysocietyclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CLOVIS
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
Sports Report: March 28, 2017
Clovis police call in SWAT team after shooting
Clovis education program focuses on high school students hoping for teaching career
More clovis
SOCIETY
Hundreds of Valley churches team up to throw Fresno CityFest
April Fools' Day jokes from brands and businesses
Valley students celebrate Cesar Chavez Day
Survey: 40 percent of Bay Area residents are thinking of leaving
More Society
Top Stories
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
193 dead, 220 missing in Colombia after rivers overflow
Fresno woman warns of 'lotto scam' after losing $20,000
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
Study: No long-term benefits to breastfeeding
California cigarette tax set to go up $2 per pack
Show More
Visalia soldier killed in overseas accident receives hero's welcome home
Farmworker advocates speak out against controversial pesticide after EPA rules out ban
Home builders say proposed CA bill would drive up Central Valley housing costs
Madera County Workforce Assistance Center opens, offers numerous resources for job hunters
Valley water agencies sign joint agreement for planned Temperance Flat Reservoir
More News
Top Video
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
Fresno woman warns of 'lotto scam' after losing $20,000
Home builders say proposed CA bill would drive up Central Valley housing costs
More Video