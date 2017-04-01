Thousands head to Clovis for Big Hat Days

There were no shortage of big hats Sunday in Clovis.Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy day one of Big Hat Days, a spring favorite in the valley. Big Hat Days features free entertainment, shopping and food and 450 Vendors are taking part this year.Organizers expect about 150,000 people to visit this weekend. Big Hat Days brings in millions of dollars in revenue each year for Clovis.It also serves as a warm-up for the upcoming Clovis Rodeo which runs from April 27 through the 30th.