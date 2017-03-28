FRESNO

Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program coming to an end

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Traffic Infraction Amnesty Program has been so popular it has caused long lines outside this Fresno County Courthouse window. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Traffic Infraction Amnesty Program has been so popular it has caused long lines outside this Fresno County Courthouse window. But it has been worth the wait for people like Denise Rodriguez who saw a huge reduction in her traffic citation.

"It was $1,800 and it came down to $352; wow-- yeah and $35 a month. Oh it's a big difference. More gas for my car and for my grandkids."

The 18-month amnesty program for unpaid infractions prior to 2013 comes to end Monday, April 3rd.

Court Division Manager Suzanne Abi-Rached said over 18,000 people in Fresno County have taken care of old traffic tickets-- some dating back to the 1990s.

"We would waive the civil assessment, which is normally about $300-- could be more, and then they could have the remaining balance cut in half or up to 80-percent depending on their ability to pay."

The program does not cover DUI cases or parking tickets.

The DMV said it has seen over 205,686 delinquent accounts reduced, over 192,452 driver licenses reinstated, and over $35-million collected.

"It's a boost to the courts, but it's also been an even bigger boost to the economy for the people out there with outstanding tickets; because without a driver's license it makes it difficult to get around and get a job," said Abi-Rached.

"It's a great program. It cut down big-time," said Rodriguez.

Fresno County can only handle 80 cases a day so you have to get in your application between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. On Monday paperwork will be accepted until 5:00 p.m.
Related Topics:
societytrafficfresnomoneyticketsFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Craft beer business' booming in Downtown Fresno
Police searching for solar panel thieves after Fresno company targeted multiple times
EECU warning members of phone scam to get personal information
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
More fresno
SOCIETY
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Girl with cancer gets 2,000 cards for her birthday
Fresno Discovery Center unveils new exhibits after renovation
Sweet 'prom-posal' for attack survivor
More Society
Top Stories
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Trump signs order rolling back environmental efforts
420 tons of hay catch fire in Fresno County
Texas man allegedly abandons 6-year-old son while drinking
Authorities investigating homicide after Huron shooting leave one dead
Trump admin wanted to curtail former AG's Russia testimony, lawyer alleges
Ryan says Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
Show More
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Police searching for solar panel thieves after Fresno company targeted multiple times
EECU warning members of phone scam to get personal information
Fresno ACLU files claim on behalf of women who say they were sexually assaulted by Border Patrol agent
Merced County sales tax increase to take effect in April
More News
Top Video
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Craft beer business' booming in Downtown Fresno
Fresno Unified music students get feedback from local music professionals
420 tons of hay catch fire in Fresno County
More Video