Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program coming to an end

The Traffic Infraction Amnesty Program has been so popular it has caused long lines outside this Fresno County Courthouse window. But it has been worth the wait for people like Denise Rodriguez who saw a huge reduction in her traffic citation."It was $1,800 and it came down to $352; wow-- yeah and $35 a month. Oh it's a big difference. More gas for my car and for my grandkids."The 18-month amnesty program for unpaid infractions prior to 2013 comes to end Monday, April 3rd.Court Division Manager Suzanne Abi-Rached said over 18,000 people in Fresno County have taken care of old traffic tickets-- some dating back to the 1990s."We would waive the civil assessment, which is normally about $300-- could be more, and then they could have the remaining balance cut in half or up to 80-percent depending on their ability to pay."The program does not cover DUI cases or parking tickets.The DMV said it has seen over 205,686 delinquent accounts reduced, over 192,452 driver licenses reinstated, and over $35-million collected."It's a boost to the courts, but it's also been an even bigger boost to the economy for the people out there with outstanding tickets; because without a driver's license it makes it difficult to get around and get a job," said Abi-Rached."It's a great program. It cut down big-time," said Rodriguez.Fresno County can only handle 80 cases a day so you have to get in your application between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. On Monday paperwork will be accepted until 5:00 p.m.