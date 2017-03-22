U.S. & WORLD

Alligator clogs storm drain in Florida

A trapper in Florida removed an alligator trapped in a storm drain.

TAMPA, Florida --
A trapper in Florida had quite the task when he responded to an alligator trapped in a storm drain.

Residents called the trapper Monday when they noticed a big gator in the drain in their community.

"Not something you see everyday in the neighborhood," John Ruel said.

Ruel captured the incident on video, which showed the trapper yanking on the gator's tail as the reptile tried its best to crawl back in.

The alligator wasn't hurt and it was later relocated far from any other storm drains.

