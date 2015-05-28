SOCIETY

Trivia: How much do you know about St. Patrick's Day?

Olivia Smith
NEW YORK --
St. Patrick's Day is widely celebrated in the United States, but how well do you really know St. Patrick's Day?

ABC News quizzed people about the holiday's history in New York City's Central Park. You can test your knowledge by taking the interactive quiz below:


Questions in the quiz include:

Where was St. Patrick, also know as Maewyn Succat, born?
What was banned in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day until the 1970s?

In what American city was the holiday first celebrated?
What is the theory behind why green is the color of St. Patrick's Day?
Legend has it St. Patrick drove what out of Ireland?
*BONUS QUESTION: What's the traditional Irish dish served on St. Patrick's Day?
Related Topics:
societySt. Patrick's Day
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hundreds of Hello Kitty fans line up at Fresno mall for mobile cafe
The history behind Daylight Saving Time
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Central Valley student robotics team heads to world competition for first time
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
Head-on crash near Hanford leaves one dead
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Show More
Cop tells man it's against the law to record him (it isn't)
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos