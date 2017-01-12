TULARE COUNTY

Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville

EMBED </>More News Videos

The casino wouldn't change much, but there would be a 250 room hotel, along with 29,000 square-feet of convention space. (KFSN)

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
If Eagle Mountain Casino moves from the Tule River Reservation to a 40-acre property next to the Porterville Airport, Tule River Tribe Chairman Neil Peyron says it will free up the reservation's limited water supply, and allow dozens of families to live on site who currently cannot due to a building moratorium.

"This will allow us to move forward with some housing projects that we already have in the works that we had to actually put a hold on," Peyron said.

Officials estimate the move would create hundreds of jobs.

The casino wouldn't change much, but there would be a 250 room hotel, along with 29,000 square-feet of convention space.

"(It would) be able to provide for events, weddings, conventions, and draw people to our District Five here in Tulare County," Peyron said.

Before construction begins, the Bureau of Indian Affairs must approve the move by conducting an environmental impact statement as part of a fee to trust process.

The tribe must also work with the state, county, and city. If all goes according to plan, the $180 million project could be completed within three years.

Peyron says they're determined to get it done.

"We're just happy to be part of it and happy that we have a great relationship with the county and the city right now and everything is going good," he said.

Porterville City Manager John Lollis met with tribal officials Thursday to discuss the project, and says the city plays a critical role in the process because the property lies within its limits.

"It would need to connect to city infrastructure, for water, sewer, storm drain, all of those essential services, transportation and transit," Lollis said.

Beyond that, the city anticipates economic opportunities as a result of the project that could make the city and south county a much more attractive tourist destination.

There will be a public scoping meeting on January 23rd at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building-- it starts at 6 p.m.
Related Topics:
societycasinotulare countyPorterville
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Tulare County judge sentences Visalia man to 25 years to life for murder of stepson
Former Exeter Union High teacher pleads no contest to 16 counts of sexual relations with minor
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
Two big rigs involved in fiery crash in Visalia
More tulare county
SOCIETY
Latino Life
Latino Life
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
ABC30 Community
More Society
Top Stories
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Child killed after being accidentally shot by sibling in Chowchilla
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
Parents who lost two little boys begged a judge to send drunk driver to prison for life
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Highways 140 and 120 into Yosemite closed due to snow and rockfall
Show More
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles
Runoff from rain and melting snow causing road washouts in mountain areas
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
Fresno PD arrest suspects after chase shuts down HWY 180
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Researchers believe we accomplishing less when we are multi-tasking
Parents who lost two little boys begged a judge to send drunk driver to prison for life
More Video