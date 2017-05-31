FRESNO

Two local competitors move to next round in Scripps National Spelling Bee

EMBED </>More Videos

Local spellers that took the stage Wednesday morning for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Local spellers that took the stage Wednesday morning for the Scripps National Spelling Bee are moving to the next round.

The two students competed in the second round this morning and have their sights set on bringing the crown to the valley.

Ananya Vinay from Fugman Elementary School in Fresno along with Porterville's Sameera Hussain from Sequoia Middle School are now one step closer to becoming a national spelling bee champion.

The competition's final round wraps up tomorrow in Washington D.C.
Related Topics:
societyspelling beescripps national spelling beefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
One person killed, two injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Strip Mall fire damages business in Central Fresno
4 people arrested after shooting that leads to chase and standoff in Southwest Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
This girl is challenging stereotypes about cerebral palsy
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
Local spellers setting sights on bringing home the crown at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
More Society
Top Stories
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
5th teen arrested in Visalia drug deal turned homicide
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal
Show More
Strip Mall fire damages business in Central Fresno
4 people arrested after shooting that leads to chase and standoff in Southwest Fresno
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Clovis Unified chooses new Superintendent
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Jimmie Kimmel features Cory James preview of Guardians of the Galaxy ride
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
More Video