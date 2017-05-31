Two local competitors move to next round in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Local spellers that took the stage Wednesday morning for the Scripps National Spelling Bee are moving to the next round.The two students competed in the second round this morning and have their sights set on bringing the crown to the valley.Ananya Vinay from Fugman Elementary School in Fresno along with Porterville's Sameera Hussain from Sequoia Middle School are now one step closer to becoming a national spelling bee champion.The competition's final round wraps up tomorrow in Washington D.C.