Valley blood centers asking people to donate as shortage continues

Severe winter weather and cold and flu season are having a severe impact on the number of people donating blood across the nation and the shortage is hitting home.Blood Centers of America, a blood center resource-sharing organization, reported on Wednesday hospitals need 1,650 units of blood that are not available due to the national shortage.As the wet weather continues, the demand for blood at hospitals increases due to weather related accidents and other trauma and pediatric cases.So the Central California Blood Center is asking all eligible blood donors, to please give at donor centers in Fresno and Visalia.