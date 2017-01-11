FRESNO

Valley blood centers asking people to donate as shortage continues

(ABC30 Action News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Severe winter weather and cold and flu season are having a severe impact on the number of people donating blood across the nation and the shortage is hitting home.

Blood Centers of America, a blood center resource-sharing organization, reported on Wednesday hospitals need 1,650 units of blood that are not available due to the national shortage.

As the wet weather continues, the demand for blood at hospitals increases due to weather related accidents and other trauma and pediatric cases.

So the Central California Blood Center is asking all eligible blood donors, to please give at donor centers in Fresno and Visalia.

JEDC - Northwest Fresno
Donor Center
4343 Herndon Ave., Fresno
M-F 9 am to 6 pm
Sat. 9am to 3pm


Fresno
Donor Center
1196 E. Shaw #102, Fresno
M-F 9 am - 6 pm
Sat. 9 am - 3 pm

North Fresno
Donor Center
1010 E. Perrin, Fresno
M-F 9am to 6 pm
Sat. 9 am to 3 pm


Visalia
Donor Center
1515 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
M-F 9 am to 6 pm
Sat. 9 am to 3 pm
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
