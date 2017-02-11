Valley Children's hosts depression and suicide prevention community forum

Leaders in medicine, education and law enforcement are working on ways to reduce suicide for teens and young adults in the Central Valley.Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 24. So, hundreds of people gathered at Valley Children's Hospital Saturday for a community forum on teen depression and suicide prevention."There's a lot of stigma attached to mental illness, depression, suicide and so we want to come together to provide a forum where folks can talk about, 'How do we break that stigma?'" Dr. Michael Danovsky said.Psychologists say it helps if young people have a place to talk openly and honestly about their problems, whether it's at home, at school, at church or anywhere else.And people at the forum left with new information about warning signs - including hostility, restlessness, and anger.