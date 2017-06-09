Valley couple announces baby's gender through baseball surprise

A local couple learned the sex of their baby in an exciting way. It incorporated a game the father-to-be loves: baseball.The expecting parents took a trip to Clovis Community College for an adventure on the school's baseball field. Mom-to-be Felicia pitched the ball to her boyfriend Marc.After he swung, blue chalk filled the air to let them know they are having a boy. They are both excited to welcome their bundle of joy to the world this October.Congratulations and thank you to ABC30 insider Ciera for sharing this video with us.