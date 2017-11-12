Valley Focus: Fashion Show Fiesta

The League of Mexican-American Women is holding its annual scholarship fundraiser. Fiesta Navideña is Saturday, December 2nd at Pardini's. The day includes a champagne brunch, mariachis, dancers, silent auction and fashion show. The fashion show includes looks for women, men and children provided by Macy's. Rochelle Cantu and Toni Muñoz Woods shared details with Valley Focus host Margot Kim.
Fiesta Navideña
10:30AM-1PM
PARDINI'S
SHAW AND VAN NESS
FRESNO
(559) 251-1984
www.fresnocountylmaw.org
