Valley Focus: Home Tour To Benefit Valley Children's Hospital

You have a chance to tour some amazing homes in Fresno. La Comida Guild is holding its annual Holiday Home Tour to benefit Valley Children's Hospital. Katty VonBerg and Sandy Cetti sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss this year's fundraiser. La Comida Guild has been raising funds for the hospital for more than sixty years. The Guild presented its first Home Tour, Tea and Boutique in 1954. This year's event includes an Evening Preview Gala on November 30th and home tour on December 1st. Homes are decorated for the holidays. Get tickets at (559) 862-8649 www.lacomidaguild.org

