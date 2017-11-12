Valley Focus: Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend Approaches

The next time you go shopping, you are encouraged to pick up an extra toy for a child in need. The Marine Corps League is collecting toys for its annual Toys for Tots drive. The largest collection drive of the year will be the Marathon Weekend which kicks off Friday, December 1st and runs through December 3rd at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno. Volunteers will be there to collect new, unwrapped toys, cash and check donations. Marine Corps League Commandant William Cardinal sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss this year's drive. Help make the holidays brighter for a child in need. For details www.facebook.com/fresnotoysfortots
