VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend Approaches

Marine Corps League Preps for Toy Drive
The next time you go shopping, you are encouraged to pick up an extra toy for a child in need. The Marine Corps League is collecting toys for its annual Toys for Tots drive. The largest collection drive of the year will be the Marathon Weekend which kicks off Friday, December 1st and runs through December 3rd at the River Park Shopping Center in North Fresno. Volunteers will be there to collect new, unwrapped toys, cash and check donations. Marine Corps League Commandant William Cardinal sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss this year's drive. Help make the holidays brighter for a child in need. For details www.facebook.com/fresnotoysfortots

(this is segment one of Valley Focus, video will arrive Saturday. Please post by Saturday evening)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyvalley focusabc30 community
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Home Tour To Benefit Valley Children's Hospital
Valley Focus: Fashion Show Fiesta
Valley Focus: Rei Hotoda Will Make History In Fresno
Valley Focus: Walk n Roll and Wiffle Ball
More valley focus
SOCIETY
Valley Focus: Home Tour To Benefit Valley Children's Hospital
Valley Focus: Fashion Show Fiesta
Madera native got the surprise of a lifetime for serving his country
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
More Society
Top Stories
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits region between Iraq, Iran
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
Could Selena children's book dethrone 'Harry Potter'?
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
Three people are dead after a three-car accident in Madera County
At least 20 kids injured in stairwell collapse in San Diego
Fresno PD cracks down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
Show More
The Central Valley's Sikh community celebrates a month of giving
George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
More Photos