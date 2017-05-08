Valley-grown Mother's Day Gift ideas

If you didn't know it, Mother's Day is just a few days away!Experts say Americans are expected to spend more than $23 billion on mom this year, showering her with gifts and taking her out to eat.Here in the Valley, a delicate piece of metal Alana Little with Make Pie Not War could some be someone's Mother's Day gift."It's a really big holiday," the owner said. "It's second to Christmas, and we love Mothers. I try to make cool necklaces for moms."Little is the owner of the company which sells its pieces worldwide through Etsy from its Fresno headquarters."We do everything by hand with raw materials," she said. "We just put a lot of love into it, and we work with our customers."She says some of her popular items are bar necklace and other personalized jewelry.This Mother's Day, you could also give the gift of experience with a paint and sip."So, you really get to create something that's unique to your personality and your style," Natasha Hayes with Natasha Holland Studio said.Hayes will put on abstract art classes in May and into the summer in the Valley."You really get to take something you maybe saw on Pinterest that you really want in your house and you get to recreate it," she said.Cost is $68 a person.Basilwood Farms hosts cheese making classes for those who like to learn and eat. You can tour the farm and make three types of cheeses. The cost runs $45.Speaking of eating, Chef Shayna of Young Chef's Academy says breakfast in bed is always a treat."If I can sleep in and maybe have breakfast in bed brought to me, that is a big treat," she said. "The kicker is the kitchen also has to be clean."Or you can have a picnic and head for the great outdoors at Yosemite National Park."Just have the experience of walking around," Shayna said. "The memories that we will make together. I like experiences as gifts because it creates wonderful memories."For more information, see these links: