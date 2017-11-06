Valley non-profit collecting items to send to troops overseas

The holidays are fast approaching and a local non-profit is hoping you add our troops to your shopping list.They are wrapping up this year's Remember the Troops Package Drive. This Friday is the last day you can make sure you make sure our troops feel the Central Valley love this holiday season.Not only are they asking for your donations, they hope you send names and addresses of Central Valley military membersThis year the Blue Star Moms are packing more than 400 boxes for troops deployed during the holidays.Central Valley Blue Star Moms is a non-profit organization serving Fresno, Madera, and Tulare County families. Its mission is to support Blue Star members, their sons, and daughters, who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.Through November 11th, 2017, the group is collecting new-item donations to send care packages to active military members who are serving overseas or away from home.Items to consider for donations include-- sheets, beef jerky, instant noodle cups, trail mix/nuts, sunflower seeds, tuna packets, playing cards, flavor packets for bottled water, lip balm, eye drops, hand lotion, letters, and cards.