Valley organizations rally around Sunnyside senior battling illness to help him graduate

For two weeks, room 2505 at Valley Children's Hospital has been Victor Guerra's home. The 18-year-old battles spinal muscular atrophy, scoloiosis and asthma. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For two weeks, room 2505 at Valley Children's Hospital has been Victor Guerra's home.

"I'm here because I have a really low immune system."

The 18-year-old battles spinal muscular atrophy, scoloiosis and asthma.

"I'm constantly and always going through pain," said Guerra.

And recent complications impacting Guerra's breathing has placed him in the pediatric intensive care unit.

"I really don't get bummed out in here because I know a lot of people so they make it more like home-- like family."

Everyday though-- around the clock-- doctors and nurses are checking up on the teen. The appointments have become a routine.

"If I need something new they prescribe it," said Guerra. "They evaluate me, they check my breathing, I do treatments to open up my lungs."

Yet on this day Guerra had an appointment that was years in making-- one that almost did not happen.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to go. It sucks, life things happen, and you just gotta take it day by day."

But with a little help from the hospital and American Ambulance Guerra was able to make it to this special occasion.

"Miracles happen, never give up, never lose faith-- faith is number one."

Guerra had to leave with a medical team and ride in an ambulance. Where the Sunnyside High School senior arrived at the Save Mart Center just in time to put on his cap and gown-- joining his twin sister Felicia.

"I transferred school to be with him and I've been waiting for this moment to graduate with my brother and say twin, we did it, we finally did it."

And when that moment came, the two shared it together on stage. Creating a memory their mother thought she would not see.

"Never give up hope as miracles happen all the time," said Mona Esparza, Victor's mom.

Now all that's left is for Guerra to make it to his next appointment.

"I'm going to go to college-- Fresno City for two years and then transfer to state. I plan to major in business and become psychologist to help me."
