Valley pool suppliers bustling as summer approaches

It's not even summer yet, but many Valley residents are splashing in the season. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's not even summer yet, but many Valley residents are splashing in the season.

"Everybody's in their pool. Everybody's using it after school," Valley Pool Supply employee Deborah Martin said. "As soon as school is out, they're in it all day long every day, on the weekends, pool parties."

Martin said it's pool season, and they've been busy selling products and helping customers like Sargeant Wright. He maintains his pool for his grandkids.

"It's a steady job, keeping everything balanced and all the chemicals and stuff," Wright said.

They estimate they've seen a 30 percent increase in business from last year.

"We have a lot of new homeowners that have moved in, and this is their first time buying a pool and they're very excited about it," Tina Eckrich with the pool company said.

Employees say pool maintenance and pool problems have caused many to turn to the experts.

"The pool is cloudy, a lot of times they're not sure why," Eckrich said. "A lot of times it's the filters not being run long enough or something is wrong with the cartridges and the grids."

The company is expanding and changing its name to Benchmark Pool Supply. They sell solar panels and have a repair station for pool sweeps.

They say as a small business, every customer makes a difference.

"It means a lot that they want to help the person that is smaller, they want to help the mom and pop stores that are trying to make a living," Martin said.

The expansion should be completed in a few months.

Experts say with summer upon us, now is the time to service your pool to keep it blue and sparkling all season long.
